Which react/JS project should I build for my first job portfolio?

loganiswhite: loganiswhite: The truth is, I didn’t practice much myself, only followed udemy tutors coding.

In that case, I’d suggest you start small and work on coding things for yourself - small projects - to get some real-world practice. There is no substitute for working on things yourself.

When you have a bit more practical experience, then you can think about building a portfolio. By that time, you might have more ideas for an original project, rather than a clone of another site.