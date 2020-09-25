Which react/JS project should I build for my first job portfolio?

Hello. In need of your help to decide which project to build for my portfolio to land for my first job as a web developer.
I’ve learned some html/css/js/react on mdn and from video courses. As far as I understand, you need a pretty and somewhat complex project to showcase for your future employer. Can’t decide which one to build, where to start and what functionality should it contain.
What would you advise? I googled some projects, and now my ideas are e-commerce shop or a clone of a popular website, like imdb, airbnb, hackernews etc. The truth is, I didn’t practice much myself, only followed udemy tutors coding.
Do little experiments/apps count as a showcase, too? The React tech I would probably use include: hooks, context, reducer, next.js, material-ui and router.
Thanks in advance for all the input.
Hello. In need of your help to decide which project to build for my portfolio to land for my first job as a web developer.