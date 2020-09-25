Which react/JS project should I build for my first job portfolio?

Hello. In need of your help to decide which project to build for my portfolio to land for my first job as a web developer.

I’ve learned some html/css/js/react on mdn and from video courses. As far as I understand, you need a pretty and somewhat complex project to showcase for your future employer. Can’t decide which one to build, where to start and what functionality should it contain.

What would you advise? I googled some projects, and now my ideas are e-commerce shop or a clone of a popular website, like imdb, airbnb, hackernews etc. The truth is, I didn’t practice much myself, only followed udemy tutors coding.

Do little experiments/apps count as a showcase, too? The React tech I would probably use include: hooks, context, reducer, next.js, material-ui and router.

Thanks in advance for all the input.