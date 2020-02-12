From your own personal experience, which Wordpress plugin would you personally recommend to have a better converting website for product sales and gaining email addresses please?
Which plugin for Wordpress?
That sounds like two different asks. Conversion rate and collecting email addresses.
I know people use plugins for many different things but I can’t imagine that there’s one to improve the conversion rate - that’s down to your web design, having products that people want to buy and your marketing.
There’s some that focus more on conversions than design, but anyway, if anyone knows, from their own personal experience, which Wordpress plugin would you personally recommend to have a better converting website for product sales and gaining email addresses please?
It’s a good question but according to my own professional experience, there is no such WordPress plugin that can help you to improve the conversions rate or gaining email addresses. You must use and buy a marketing plan offered by many service providers, that will help you to reach your target & fulfill your requirements.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.