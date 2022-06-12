Which php and MySQL password hashing

Please house, which of the password hashing function in MySQL columns that matches that of php password_hash()?
I like using password_hash() and password_verify() and store them in the database, but if I want to change password from the database directly and i select MD5 from the column options in MySQL and try to validate it in my php script using password_verify($hashffrommysql, ‘plaintex’);
it doesn’t work please which hashing function should I select from the MySQL column.
Thank you
There’s isn’t any. You must use php’s password_verify().
The security based reason for this is so that the plain-text password will only exist within the php code and only the hashed value will exist outside of the php code, such as being sent to/from a database or an API.
The technical reason for this is because the hashed value contains fields that indicate the hash algorithm, cost, salt, and the actual hashed value, which password_verify uses to hash the input password value to compare with the hash of the original password.