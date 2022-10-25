Which one is best for mobile app development between Java and Python?

As I know, Python is a popular language and is growing day by day, but Java is one of the most popular languages in the world. I think Python’s popularity will surpass Java’s. But can anybody explain which one is best for developing mobile apps for Java or Python?
Which one is better to start learning from scratch and never focus on others?
As I know, Python is a popular language and is growing day by day, but Java is one of the most popular languages in the world. I think Python’s popularity will surpass Java’s. But can anybody explain which one is best for developing mobile apps for Java or Python?