Which JavaScript Runtime Environment is good?

hack3rcon: hack3rcon: JavaScript is also becoming something similar to Linux distributions

There are at least four things that often get mixed up. Vanilla (pure) Javascript, Superscripts, Libraries and Frameworks.

First there is the pure language Javascript. Often called Vanilla Javascript.

Then there are several Superscripts that is built upon Javascript. Which means that they are converted to Javascript before they can work. Typescript is maybe the most common.

Then there are Libraries. Small scripts that you build things with. React is an example.

And finally there are Frameworks. Basically more or less ways to do things in a certain way with some magic added. Node.js is one of the most common.

On top of all these, there is WASM that I am investigating. I do not know exact how to describe this beast, but I find it a as a Javascript desktop application within a browser - sort of.

As I am forced to use Javascript, I decided to use the Vanilla Javascript. The common ground of all these “distributions”.