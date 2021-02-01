Which Javascript library suitable for form builder Please advise

I was trying today something with JQuery UI. The form: Drag and drop feature etc.

JS is a huge world of technology and it has so many distributaries: libraries.

Apart from database interaction if we look around the whole Internet is forms.

I was looking for learning for some JS library that can help me achieve such an objective to create a form builder by the end of this year

I have a couple of questions:

I tried some free tutorials online and found that vue.js is not so tough as initially, I thought it to be intimidating. Still, I completely could not have a deep understanding of what vue.js is capable of, as no one can have in one glance or a crash course. If there are many libraries that do the same job what will be the selection point in making sure that we choose the right resources. I have one more question → Is react.js does the same task as vue.js , in lieu of what I have asked above?

I will be thankful to everyone who can share such insights.