Which Javascript library suitable for form builder Please advise

I was trying today something with JQuery UI. The form: Drag and drop feature etc.

JS is a huge world of technology and it has so many distributaries: libraries.

Apart from database interaction if we look around the whole Internet is forms.

I was looking for learning for some JS library that can help me achieve such an objective to create a form builder by the end of this year

I have a couple of questions:

I tried some free tutorials online and found that vue.js is not so tough as initially, I thought it to be intimidating. Still, I completely could not have a deep understanding of what vue.js is capable of. If there are many libraries that do the same job what will be the selection point in making sure that we choose the right resources. I have one more question → Is react.js does the same task as vue.js , in lieu of what I have asked above?

I will be thankful to everyone who can share such insights.