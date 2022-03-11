Which heading font sizes do you prefer?

Hi there,

I am trying to work out font sizes to use for my headings on a website. The website will be featuring a main homepage banner (H1) and headings throughout the page, H2-h4

I have put the following together and wondered what people think and prefer in terms of the size and font weight.

I think they are larger than usual, but the target audience will be 30-65 so having a larger font would be ideal.

Any thoughts would be welcomed. I’m not sure if the headings can be viewed full size, so I have attached the image here:

https://ibb.co/p16D5vV

Thanks!