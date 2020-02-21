Which Godaddy plan to choose?

I was hoping for other opinions than those from Godaddy support. We upgraded from the base plan recently to the next plan up on the shared hosting. Our plan is called the Deluxe plan and allows unlimited websites. We are mostly using this for store builds. Once we launch we know that this hosting plan is trash. I have tried loading my websites and they are very slow on this plan.

All of our websites are built on woocomerce and wordpress.

I am debating on the business plans or the dedicated server plans. Our largest website averages 14k visitors per month so not a ton but still plenty. We want to host likely 5-10 websites on this plan we get. We have 3-4 websites in the works now. Most of our sites are lower traffic but some might get more in the future.

Is the business plan hosting any good? Do I need to go with their dedicated servers? They also have a plan for wordpress sites. Managed WordPress Hosting Plans & Pricing…

Anyone have experience in this area? Godaddy used to be super slow with load times from what I have read but now days it seems some of their plans are industry leading.