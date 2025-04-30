sibertius: sibertius: Actually, you can “force creativity”. Just think what would happen if you do the opposite?

That is a really intriguing way to flip it do the opposite!,

True, sometimes creativity kicks in hardest when you challenge the status quo or deliberately break the pattern. That reverse thinking exercise can definitely stir up some unexpected brilliance.

Maybe adaptability and creativity are not as far apart as we tend to think? Like, if forcing creativity through constraints works, could creating intentional discomfort or new challenges be a way to nurture adaptability too?