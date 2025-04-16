Which Front-End Framework Feels Most "Future-Proof" in 2025?

Hey everyone!
I’ve been working primarily with React for a few years now, but with all the noise around frameworks like Svelte, SolidJS, and even Qwik => I’m starting to wonder: which front-end framework actually feels the most “future-proof” in 2025?
I’m curious what developers here are leaning towards long-term not just in terms of popularity, but developer experience, performance, community support, and adaptability to upcoming trends (like AI integrations, edge rendering, etc.)
Would love to hear your thoughts especially from folks who’ve shifted stacks recently or are exploring beyond the usual suspects.
What’s your go-to front-end stack today and why?
No framework at all. Only Vanilla JS, Pure CSS and Pure HTML. As foundation I use Go with its built in html templates.
My goal is simplicity, safety, speed and maintainability. It is easier to maintain if you know what is behind all magic. How it works. And a compiled language (C, C++, Go etc) are faster than an interpreted language. And by nature safer (interpreted is normally readable by humans).
The cost of this increased speed and maintainability is that it takes longer time to market, but I think it is worth it as I hopefully know what I am doing.
And as a bonus I can use smaller VPS as the footprint (CPU, memory, network and disc) is significant smaller. A compiled Go executable (about 30 pages) occupy only about 10-20 MB in disk space. So I save money in the long run.