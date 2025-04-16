Which Front-End Framework Feels Most "Future-Proof" in 2025?

Hey everyone!

I’ve been working primarily with React for a few years now, but with all the noise around frameworks like Svelte, SolidJS, and even Qwik => I’m starting to wonder: which front-end framework actually feels the most “future-proof” in 2025?

I’m curious what developers here are leaning towards long-term not just in terms of popularity, but developer experience, performance, community support, and adaptability to upcoming trends (like AI integrations, edge rendering, etc.)

Would love to hear your thoughts especially from folks who’ve shifted stacks recently or are exploring beyond the usual suspects.

What’s your go-to front-end stack today and why?