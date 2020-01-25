Which custom php script many sites are using to redirect to other domain with generate link button?

#1

how can i redirect to other domain just like this - https://boomx5.com/T7I86j
many sites are using this script to redirect external urls to other domain that have adsense approval with custome generate link button But the special thing is if i access redirected page directly I cant see any buttons. Any idea howcan i use this?
i guess some kind of custome php script thanks . below is code i got from view page source -

<form action="https://p-job.online/2020/01/23/how-on-make-a-fruitful-facebook-promotion/
" id="form" method="post">
<input type="hidden" name="short" value="1">
<input type="hidden" name="act" value="step1" />
<input type="hidden" name="url_short" value="https://boomx5.com/T7I86j" /> 
<input type="hidden" name="url_blog" value="https://p-job.online/2020/01/23/how-on-make-a-fruitful-facebook-promotion/
" /> 
<input type="hidden" name="url_blog2" value="https://p-job.online/2020/01/22/client-individual-making-manifestations-aide/
" />
<input type="hidden" name="url_blog3" value="https://p-job.online/2020/01/22/the-association-between-the-site-architect-and-the-client/
" />
</form>
#2

So it’s a POST based form, the form field you’re trying to access is named url_short. Firing it without buttons would be a Javascript function; PHP doesnt run at the browser end.

I must say this. What you are doing looks dangerously like creating fake pages for the purposes of driving people to a site they did not want to go to, and for the express purpose of directing them to an ‘adsense approved’ site (which, if i’m not entirely incorrect, is actually against adsense rules). I had originally given enough code in this post to make it happen, but my concerns with the ethics of your actions has made me reconsider the value in doing so.

I will strongly advise those who follow in this thread to consider the risk in aiding this endeavor.

1 Like
#3
#4

sorry if my question is against tos you can report it. but i was just looking for some ways to increase revenue thanks.

#5

‘looking for some ways to increase revenue’ by breaking the rules.

That’s like me saying “I was just looking for a way to get some paper currency” while planning a bank robbery.