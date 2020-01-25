Which custom php script many sites are using to redirect to other domain with generate link button?

So it’s a POST based form, the form field you’re trying to access is named url_short. Firing it without buttons would be a Javascript function; PHP doesnt run at the browser end.

I must say this. What you are doing looks dangerously like creating fake pages for the purposes of driving people to a site they did not want to go to, and for the express purpose of directing them to an ‘adsense approved’ site (which, if i’m not entirely incorrect, is actually against adsense rules). I had originally given enough code in this post to make it happen, but my concerns with the ethics of your actions has made me reconsider the value in doing so.

I will strongly advise those who follow in this thread to consider the risk in aiding this endeavor.