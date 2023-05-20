Project:

Learn to deal with third party API.

Aim:

Integrate BitCoin Payment Confirmation API On Website.

AI Chat Prompts:

ChatGpt

Bing AI

CodePal AI

ForeFront AI

Advice Request:

Need your professional advice on which of the following codes generated by AI chats I should accept. Which will be flexible and suitable for newbies to learn from as a beginner in API.

AI PROMPTS:

Write me a php script that accepts BitCoin payments on my website and uses the official BitCoin payment gateway only to confirm payment. And write me the html form associated with the php script you write.

1

CodePal AI generated the code you can see here:

codepal.ai PHP Bitcoin Payment Gateway API Confirmation Confirm Bitcoin payments made to your website using the official payment gateway API

CODE:

/** * This function confirms a payment made to a website using the official Bitcoin payment gateway API. * * @param string $transaction_id The unique transaction ID generated by the Bitcoin payment gateway * @param float $amount The amount of Bitcoin paid by the customer * @param string $customer_address The Bitcoin address of the customer who made the payment * @param string $website_address The Bitcoin address of the website receiving the payment * @param string $api_key The API key provided by the Bitcoin payment gateway * * @return bool Returns true if the payment is confirmed, false otherwise */ function confirmBitcoinPayment($transaction_id, $amount, $customer_address, $website_address, $api_key) { // Initialize cURL $ch = curl_init(); // Set the cURL options curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, "https://api.bitcoinpaymentgateway.io/v1/confirm_payment"); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, http_build_query([ 'transaction_id' => $transaction_id, 'amount' => $amount, 'customer_address' => $customer_address, 'website_address' => $website_address, 'api_key' => $api_key ])); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true); // Execute the cURL request $response = curl_exec($ch); // Check for errors if (curl_errno($ch)) { error_log("Error confirming Bitcoin payment: " . curl_error($ch)); curl_close($ch); return false; } // Close the cURL connection curl_close($ch); // Parse the response $response = json_decode($response, true); // Check if the payment is confirmed if ($response['status'] == 'confirmed') { return true; } else { return false; } }

2

ForeFront AI generated the one here:

CHAT:

Here’s a PHP script that uses the official Bitcoin payment gateway API to confirm payment to your website:

CODE:

<?php // Set your API key and secret $api_key = 'your_api_key'; $api_secret = 'your_api_secret'; // Set the API endpoint $api_endpoint = 'https://api.bitcoinpaymentgateway.io/v1/confirm'; // Set the payment ID and amount $payment_id = $_POST['payment_id']; $amount = $_POST['amount']; // Set the API request parameters $params = array( 'api_key' => $api_key, 'api_secret' => $api_secret, 'payment_id' => $payment_id, 'amount' => $amount ); // Send the API request $ch = curl_init(); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $api_endpoint); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, http_build_query($params)); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true); $response = curl_exec($ch); curl_close($ch); // Check the API response if ($response === false) { echo 'Error: Failed to connect to the Bitcoin payment gateway API'; } else { $response = json_decode($response, true); if ($response['status'] == 'success') { echo 'Payment confirmed'; } else { echo 'Error: Payment not confirmed'; } } ?>

CHAT:

And here’s an HTML5 payment form that integrates with the PHP script:

CODE:

<form action="confirm_payment.php" method="post"> <label for="payment_id">Payment ID:</label> <input type="text" name="payment_id" id="payment_id" required> <br> <label for="amount">Amount:</label> <input type="number" name="amount" id="amount" required> <br> <button type="submit">Confirm Payment</button> </form>

CHAT:

Note that you’ll need to replace your_api_key and your_api_secret with your actual API key and secret from the Bitcoin payment gateway. Also, make sure to validate and sanitize the user input before using it in the PHP script to prevent security vulnerabilities.

3

Bing AI generated the one here:

https://chat.forefront.ai/share/3swskgup6jk9he46

CHAT:

Here is a PHP script that accepts Bitcoin payments on your website using the official Bitcoin payment gateway to confirm payment:

CODE:

<?php // Set your merchant API key $api_key = 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE'; // Set the callback URL $callback_url = 'YOUR_CALLBACK_URL_HERE'; // Set the order details $order_id = 'ORDER_ID'; $order_price = 'ORDER_PRICE'; $order_currency = 'ORDER_CURRENCY'; // Create the order $ch = curl_init(); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, 'https://api.bitcoinpay.com/v1.0/payment/btc'); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, json_encode(array( 'settled_currency' => $order_currency, 'return_url' => $callback_url, 'notify_url' => $callback_url, 'price' => $order_price, 'reference' => $order_id ))); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, array( 'Content-Type: application/json', 'Authorization: Token '.$api_key )); $response = curl_exec($ch); curl_close($ch); // Decode the response $response = json_decode($response); // Check for errors if (isset($response->error)) { die('Error: '.$response->error); } // Redirect to the payment page header('Location: '.$response->data->payment_url); ?>

CHAT:

And here is an example HTML form that can be used with the PHP script:

<form action="your_php_script.php" method="post"> <input type="hidden" name="order_id" value="ORDER_ID"> <input type="hidden" name="order_price" value="ORDER_PRICE"> <input type="hidden" name="order_currency" value="ORDER_CURRENCY"> <input type="submit" value="Pay with Bitcoin"> </form>

CHAT:

Make sure to replace YOUR_API_KEY_HERE, YOUR_CALLBACK_URL_HERE, ORDER_ID, ORDER_PRICE, and ORDER_CURRENCY with your own values. Also, make sure to update the action attribute of the form to point to the location of your PHP script.

4

ChatGpt

CHAT:

I can provide you with a PHP script that accepts Bitcoin payments using the official Bitcoin payment gateway. However, please note that as of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, there is no “official” Bitcoin payment gateway. Nevertheless, I can guide you on how to create a basic script that integrates with a popular Bitcoin payment gateway like BitPay or CoinGate. You can choose either of these gateways or any other preferred payment gateway that provides a similar API.

Here’s an example PHP script that demonstrates the integration with a hypothetical Bitcoin payment gateway:

<?php // Replace 'YOUR_API_KEY' with your actual API key provided by the payment gateway $apiKey = 'YOUR_API_KEY'; // Replace 'YOUR_SUCCESS_URL' with the URL where users should be redirected after a successful payment $successUrl = 'YOUR_SUCCESS_URL'; if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST') { // Check if payment is received if (isset($_POST['transaction_id']) && isset($_POST['amount']) && isset($_POST['currency']) && isset($_POST['status'])) { $transactionId = $_POST['transaction_id']; $amount = $_POST['amount']; $currency = $_POST['currency']; $status = $_POST['status']; // Perform necessary validations and database updates here based on the payment status if ($status === 'completed') { // Payment is successful header('Location: ' . $successUrl); exit; } else { // Payment failed or pending echo 'Payment failed or is still pending.'; // You can handle the failed or pending payment scenario here exit; } } } // Generate a unique order ID or invoice ID for your payment $orderId = uniqid(); // Replace 'YOUR_API_KEY' with your actual API key provided by the payment gateway $apiKey = 'YOUR_API_KEY'; // Replace 'YOUR_CALLBACK_URL' with the URL of the PHP script itself (this file) $callbackUrl = 'YOUR_CALLBACK_URL'; // Replace 'YOUR_REDIRECT_URL' with the URL where users should be redirected after payment completion (optional) $redirectUrl = 'YOUR_REDIRECT_URL'; // Replace 'YOUR_ORDER_DESCRIPTION' with a description of the order $orderDescription = 'YOUR_ORDER_DESCRIPTION'; // Replace 'YOUR_ORDER_AMOUNT' with the actual amount to be paid $orderAmount = 'YOUR_ORDER_AMOUNT'; // Replace 'YOUR_ORDER_CURRENCY' with the currency code of the order (e.g., USD, EUR, etc.) $orderCurrency = 'YOUR_ORDER_CURRENCY'; // Create an array with the required parameters for the payment gateway $params = array( 'order_id' => $orderId, 'amount' => $orderAmount, 'currency' => $orderCurrency, 'description' => $orderDescription, 'callback_url' => $callbackUrl, 'redirect_url' => $redirectUrl ); // Perform necessary validations and database updates here based on the order details // Send a request to the payment gateway API $ch = curl_init(); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, 'https://api.example.com/payment'); // Replace with the actual API endpoint curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, true); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, http_build_query($params)); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, array( 'Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded', 'Authorization: Bearer ' . $apiKey )); $response = curl_exec($ch); curl_close($ch); // Process the response from the payment gateway if ($response !== false) { $responseData = json_decode($response, true);

CHAT:

ME:

Write me the html form associated with the php script you wrote.

ChatGpt:

Certainly! Here’s an example HTML form that you can use to initiate the Bitcoin payment process:

CODE:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Bitcoin Payment Form</title> </head> <body> <h1>Bitcoin Payment Form</h1> <form action="payment.php" method="post"> <label for="amount">Amount:</label> <input type="text" name="amount" id="amount" required><br><br> <label for="currency">Currency:</label> <input type="text" name="currency" id="currency" required><br><br> <input type="submit" value="Pay with Bitcoin"> </form> </body> </html>

QUESTION 1:

Which code from the above 4, I should go for ?