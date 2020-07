Hi toplisek, welcome to the forums!

toplisek: toplisek: What is the correct path inside CSS to assets folder which contain CSS like assets/css and link to assets/images (background). This will not be controlled by user (CMS).

To target a file in the images folders that is in the same directory as the css folder, it should rather be:

background-image: url("../images/banners1.jpg");

The syntax:

A dot means one step up into a parent folder.

A slash means one step down into a named folder.

One dot and a slash before a file name means (up and then back) in the same folder.

Two dots and a slash before a folder name means a folder in the directory above.

Mind that the desired file name should finish the paths above.