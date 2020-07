When I see template and WP installation, how to invoke folder assets folder from sites which use CSS and path to assets folder?

I do not like to use media folders as it is defined by developer.

What is the correct path inside CSS to assets folder which contain CSS like

assets/css and link to assets/images (background). This will not be controlled by user (CMS).

An example inside CSS:

background-image: url("..assets/images/banners1.jpg");

Need help.