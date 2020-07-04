Where to start troubleshoot high load average?

I am experiencing issues with my vps due to high load but not sure how to start troubleshooting. any body?
Start with the process explorer and see what is using the resources. How you do that depends on the OS you are using. For Linux, the PS command with various flags. For Windows, the Task Manager.
thanks it is my linux server mysql , do you have any experience with mysqltunner ?
For linux I’d start with
top to see which processes are using the most memory and CPU,
iotop to see which processing are hitting the disk hard and
iftop to see which processing are using the network the most.
What load do you have BTW? Is it just high, or too high? What VPS do you have? Maybe it just can’t handle the traffic it’s getting and you need to scale up?