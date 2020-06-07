Where to put a "miscellaneous" function and how to call it within the PHP and Mysql: Novice to Ninja Framework

I am creating a website using the framework in this book and I’m at a point where I need to add “miscellaneous” functions.

For example, I have a requirement to display (in layout.html.php) a number and its ordinal (29th as opposed to just 29). I have the function to do this:

function ordinal($number) { $ends = array('th','st','nd','rd','th','th','th','th','th','th'); if ((($number % 100) >= 11) && (($number%100) <= 13)) return $number. 'th'; else return $number. $ends[$number % 10]; }

I can call this with:

echo ordinal(29);

Ok, my problem is (and I suppose this is because I am still learning to structure code in a framework) is:

Not sure WHERE to put the function, and How to call it from THAT location

Here’s what I’ve tried and how I’ve thought about it…

The function is something I could use in ANY website so it could go into the framework part of the site rather than the specific-project part. I’ve called my framework… er… Framework (as opposed to Ninja in the book). Also, thinking ahead, I may have other useful, but miscellaneous, functions.

So, I created a class called FunctionLibrary (which I may later split into separate classes if logical groups emerge) and added it to the Framework namespace. And I put my function in there.

Here we go:

<?php namespace Framework; class FunctionLibrary { public function __construct() { } function ordinal($number) { $ends = array('th','st','nd','rd','th','th','th','th','th','th'); if ((($number % 100) >= 11) && (($number%100) <= 13)) return $number. 'th'; else return $number. $ends[$number % 10]; } }

So…

Is this logic (to put the function here) good? If so, is the class OK (little bit new to custom classes and unsure about that empty constructor - used to passing stuff in) If so, how can I call it from my template? I have tried:

echo ordinal($years); echo FunctionLibrary ordinal($years); echo Framework\FunctionLibrary ordinal($years);

I don’t think I need a leading slash, this is not a built-in function. None of these work:

Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to undefined function ordinal() in /var/www/<domain>/templates/layout.html.php on line *228*

Ideas?