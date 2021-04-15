Where to get started with matching algorithm research

Hi everyone, so I was looking into how to get started with creating a matching algorithm for a project at work. I do realize this sounds like how to get to the moon in 5 easy steps, but I was just wondering if anyone could point me in the right direction to learn and do some research regarding the topic.

I consider myself to be a front-end developer with some experience in full-stack development, but when it comes to applying a matching algorithm to a functional community platform to curate content according to the user’s interests I am a bit lost. The last time I did algorithms was at university during my computer science studies.

I am willing to put in the time to educate myself, but currently using Google I am unable to find a jumpoff point.

Thanks in advance.