Where to code schema.org type WebSite (json+ld) - WebSite is not a page

Hi all,
still being rather unclear about most json-ld stuff, I’d like to help search-engines ‘understand’ more of my little blog-structure and content.
What I do not get together at all is:
- Meta data can be added to pages only (that’s how I understand it actually)
- no page is a WebSite, the website is the domain only
- a page isPartOf a website, ok
Now, where do I put the @WebSite - data? To all pages ( as isPartOf ), using @id to avoid redundancy, or where else?
Very much hope this can be clarified here.
Thanks a lot in advance, regards
Uli