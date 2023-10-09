Where to code schema.org type WebSite (json+ld) - WebSite is not a page

Hi all,

still being rather unclear about most json-ld stuff, I’d like to help search-engines ‘understand’ more of my little blog-structure and content.

What I do not get together at all is:

Meta data can be added to pages only (that’s how I understand it actually)

no page is a WebSite, the website is the domain only

only a page isPartOf a website, ok

Now, where do I put the @WebSite - data? To all pages ( as isPartOf ), using @id to avoid redundancy, or where else?

Very much hope this can be clarified here.

Thanks a lot in advance, regards

Uli