Where to await after a proxy assignment?

I have a select drop down named
network-security-group which is tied to a global store
Alpine.store('global_data').network_security_groups
Thing is,
console.log("network_security_groups =", Alpine.store('global_data').network_security_groups);
is printing a proxy :
network_security_groups = Proxy(Array) {0: {...}, 1: {...}, 2: {...}, 3: {...}, 4: {...}}
so a print
document.getElementById('network-security-group').options[0] right after, always prints
undefined
return fetch(request, {
method: 'POST',
mode: 'same-origin',
body: formData
})
.then(response => response.json())
.then(response =>
{
const network_security_groups = JSON.parse(response['data']);
network_security_groups.forEach((nsg) =>
{
// Add only if the id doesn't already exist in the dropdown
const index = Alpine.store('global_data').network_security_groups.findIndex(n => n.nsg_id === nsg.id);
if (index === -1)
{
Alpine.store('global_data').network_security_groups.push( {someObject data} );
}
});
const nsgEl = document.getElementById('network-security-group');
console.log("nsgEl =", nsgEl);
console.log("network_security_groups =", Alpine.store('global_data').network_security_groups);
console.log(nsgEl.options[0]); // undefined
});
I can’t seem to figure out where to await.