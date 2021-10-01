Where is the SQL Server Database Trigger Wizard or Dialog Box?

This question is about SQL Server

In the past, I have created a stored procedure that was run on a timely basis by (if I remember correctly) a database trigger. As I recall, there was a wizard (dialog box with “NEXT” buttons) that I used to set things up to have the stored procedure run automatically. That was some time ago. Now when I search for database trigger information online, I find only information about – creating triggers for when a table is updated or modified. Maybe I am using the wrong terminology and what I am looking for is not a “trigger” at all.