Where is the problem jQuery or PHP7... CORS policy

PHP
#1

Access to XMLHttpRequest at ‘https://dp.api.yyyy.com/index.php?pattern_name=Adapter’ from origin ‘http://localhost’ has been blocked by CORS policy: No ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ header is present on the requested resource.

where is the problem jQuery or PHP7… CORS policy? trying jQuery ajax request json from localhost calling external server online… in browser give result…well? but for jquery app error

<?php  // index.php

header("Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *");

header("Access-Control-Allow-Methods: PUT, GET, POST");

header("Access-Control-Allow-Headers: Origin, X-Requested-With, Content-Type, Accept");
...
echo (json_encode(getPatternData($pattern_name)));

?>

2020-07-05_18-22-43

#2

They need to send the appropriate CORS header. No header you’ll send on your side has any effect.

#3

Can you post here the header you refer??? what is missing??? isn’t this

header(“Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *”);

I also tried like this: but the same

header(“Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *”);

header(“Access-Control-Allow-Headers: Origin, X-Requested-With, Content-Type, Accept”);

header(“Access-Control-Allow-Methods: PUT, GET, POST”);

header(‘Content-Type: application/json’);

#4

The owner of dp.api.yyyy.com need to set a header on their server.

No amount of headers you set on your server is going to make any difference.

You need to ask them to fix it, you can’t fix it yourself.

You may want to read up on what CORS actually is: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/CORS

#5

by this — what you mean? where set the header? PHP headers are not set in php files?