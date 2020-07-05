Where is the problem jQuery or PHP7... CORS policy

Access to XMLHttpRequest at ‘https://dp.api.yyyy.com/index.php?pattern_name=Adapter’ from origin ‘http://localhost’ has been blocked by CORS policy: No ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ header is present on the requested resource.

where is the problem jQuery or PHP7… CORS policy? trying jQuery ajax request json from localhost calling external server online… in browser give result…well? but for jquery app error

<?php  // index.php

header("Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *");

header("Access-Control-Allow-Methods: PUT, GET, POST");

header("Access-Control-Allow-Headers: Origin, X-Requested-With, Content-Type, Accept");
...
echo (json_encode(getPatternData($pattern_name)));

?>

2020-07-05_18-22-43

They need to send the appropriate CORS header. No header you’ll send on your side has any effect.