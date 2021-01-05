Where is the content?

So, I use Drupal 9 and the site works fine.I also use WAMP for testing Bootstrap on my machine. To do that I use the sql database from my D9 site.

Drupal stores or used to store content in the Node table, but the field in that table that stores content is gone. The site works just fine!

I discovered it when I was experimenting with bootstrap. It does not matter if I download a new copy of the database from my web host, the field thats stores content is gone or moved?

Anyone with a similar experience?

UPDATE!

I found it. It’s been moved to the field_revision_body table.