Where is array

Im getting this
Notice : Trying to access array offset on value of type null in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\racks\show_rack.php on line 92
Notice : Trying to access array offset on value of type null in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\racks\show_rack.php on line 94
Notice : Trying to access array offset on value of type null in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\racks\show_rack.php on line 99
on
$time1 = strtotime($row['created_date']);
$c_date = date("m/d/y g:i A", $time1);
$time2 = strtotime($row['updated_date']);
$u_date = date("m/d/y g:i A", $time2);
I’m trying to figure out what the error means as
$row['created_date'] is not null
but
$row['updated_date'] is, is that the problem?