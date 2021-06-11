Where in AWS console I can see all instances/other active objects?

Hello,

I learn AWS and its services and I create Free tier eligible ec2 instance

I wonder how to learn service without pay?

I know when I can check current billing for some period.

But if there is a way to check which ojects are active now?

Examples: I created new instance under some location, but after I changed location

in instances page and as newby I lost that instance. later I found that I have created 2

instances under different locations, but if there is a page where I see all instances/other active objects?

Thanks!