Where I can upload my image which I can ref in jsfiddle.net?

If you go to the photo in question and click the share button, then click Embed and select the dimensions you want, Flickr will spit out the embed code for you:
<a data-flickr-embed="true" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/blueocean64/18795217173/" title="hill">
<img src="https://live.staticflickr.com/540/18795217173_39e0b63304.jpg" width="500" height="281" alt="hill">
</a>
<script async src="//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
You can pull the
img tag out of the embed code and use that in JSFiddle.
i.e.:
<img src="https://live.staticflickr.com/540/18795217173_39e0b63304.jpg" width="500" height="281" alt="hill">
Gives you: