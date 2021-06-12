Where has opera gone?

I wanted to check a website performance on Opera, but I can find no link that works to download and install opera

Where have you tried?

https://www.opera.com/download seems to be working OK for me.

There’s even Opera GX now, for those more interested in gaming. (Twitch/Discord integrations, etc.)
Opera GX | Gaming Browser | Opera

There’s also Opera Neon, a “concept” browser, just for Windows and Mac - https://www.opera.com/computer/neon

Hmmmm interesting,

all 3 of the above links give me

Secure Connection Failed

An error occurred during a connection to www.opera.com. PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR

other sites seem to work fine (like this one )

I installed it. I could not figure out what it is doing and it had a serious problem of being non-responsive so I tried to uninstall it. The uninstaller hangs. I logged off my Windows and tried again (a few times). The uninstaller still hangs. I uninstalled Opera but I still cannot get Neon out of my system.

other sites seem to work fine (like this one ) I only seem to have a problem with anything to do with opera !!!

Have you tried using a different browser to download it?

If you’re using Firefox, this article might help: https://appuals.com/pr-end-of-file-error/

Other than that, I don’t know what else to say. I’m using Firefox and I’m not experiencing an issue. sdesole

I have tried Safari, Google, Edge, and firefox. I cannot even connect to opera support, any opera.com link gives same error