Where has opera gone?

I wanted to check a website performance on Opera, but I can find no link that works to download and install opera
Where have you tried?
https://www.opera.com/download seems to be working OK for me.
There’s even Opera GX now, for those more interested in gaming. (Twitch/Discord integrations, etc.)
Opera GX | Gaming Browser | Opera
There’s also Opera Neon, a “concept” browser, just for Windows and Mac - https://www.opera.com/computer/neon
Hmmmm interesting,
all 3 of the above links give me
Secure Connection Failed
An error occurred during a connection to www.opera.com. PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR
other sites seem to work fine (like this one )