Where has opera gone?

I wanted to check a website performance on Opera, but I can find no link that works to download and install opera
Where have you tried?
https://www.opera.com/download seems to be working OK for me.
There’s even Opera GX now, for those more interested in gaming. (Twitch/Discord integrations, etc.)
Opera GX | Gaming Browser | Opera
There’s also Opera Neon, a “concept” browser, just for Windows and Mac - https://www.opera.com/computer/neon
Hmmmm interesting,
all 3 of the above links give me
Secure Connection Failed
An error occurred during a connection to www.opera.com. PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR
other sites seem to work fine (like this one )
I installed it. I could not figure out what it is doing and it had a serious problem of being non-responsive so I tried to uninstall it. The uninstaller hangs. I logged off my Windows and tried again (a few times). The uninstaller still hangs. I uninstalled Opera but I still cannot get Neon out of my system.
all 3 of the above links give me
Secure Connection Failed
An error occurred during a connection to www.opera.com . PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR
other sites seem to work fine (like this one ) I only seem to have a problem with anything to do with opera !!!
Have you tried using a different browser to download it?
If you’re using Firefox, this article might help: https://appuals.com/pr-end-of-file-error/
Other than that, I don’t know what else to say. I’m using Firefox and I’m not experiencing an issue.
@TechnoBear I have tried Safari, Google, Edge, and firefox. I cannot even connect to opera support, any opera.com link gives same error
I think the problem is my internet provider and possibly the speed, I think some pages are just not downloading before they time out
Hi, can anybody find me a contact email address for opera support please. I cannot find one because I cannot access any opera.com pages. I cannot use a contact form for the same reason. I wonder if someone can find and supply me with a direct email address and I will try that, hopefully it is just a browser issue and my email client will still work. Sorry to be a pain, thanks
I’m afraid I think you’re unlikely to find an email address for Opera. Most global companies are only accessible vis web forms or forums. Or maybe try social media?
It might be easier to ask somebody else to download the file and put it on a USB drive for you.
Try opening this Opera sub-domain and posting your problems.
https://opera.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/9/group/11/create/6
I’m not sure you’ll get anywhere with that link, which says:
This wizard is for reporting bugs for Opera for computers only.
The problem isn’t with the Opera browser, but with accessing their website, so a bug report is not appropriate.
If access was obtained then perhaps the receiver could pass on the message to the relevant department.