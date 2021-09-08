Where does Form Data go -- how to inspect what submitted in Node

Hi
If I use formData
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/FormData
to set a value and submit in Node.js … how can I inspect it in the request object?
Like this:
this.formData = new FormData();
this.formData.set(key, value);
(here key is patient_name, patient_information)
After submitting … when I inspect the request object in middleware … I can only find the variables represented like this :
> console.log(req) on the server side submission:
> body: { patient_name: undefined, patient_information: undefined },
Where they are undefined in the request body.
Is it possible to see them in the request object?
Or do I need to use formidable to somehow?
For example I can view the data like this:
l
let form = new formidable.IncomingForm();
form.keepExtensions = true;
form.parse(req, (err, fields, files) => {
let name = fields.patient_name;
let information = fields.patient_information;
console.log(name, information);
});
next();