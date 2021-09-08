Where does Form Data go -- how to inspect what submitted in Node

Hi

If I use formData

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/FormData

to set a value and submit in Node.js … how can I inspect it in the request object?

Like this:

this.formData = new FormData(); this.formData.set(key, value);

(here key is patient_name, patient_information)

After submitting … when I inspect the request object in middleware … I can only find the variables represented like this :

> console.log(req) on the server side submission: > body: { patient_name: undefined, patient_information: undefined },

Where they are undefined in the request body.

Is it possible to see them in the request object?

Or do I need to use formidable to somehow?

For example I can view the data like this:

