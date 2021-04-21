Where does Form Data go -- how to inspect what submitted in Node

JavaScript
#1

Hi

If I use formData

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/FormData

to set a value and submit in Node.js … how can I inspect it in the request object?

Like this:

    this.formData = new FormData();
 this.formData.set(key, value);

(here key is patient_name, patient_information)

After submitting … when I inspect the request object in middleware … I can only find the variables represented like this :

> console.log(req) on the server side submission:
> body: { patient_name: undefined, patient_information: undefined },

Where they are undefined in the request body.

Is it possible to see them in the request object?

Or do I need to use formidable to somehow?

For example I can view the data like this:

l

        let form = new formidable.IncomingForm();
	form.keepExtensions = true;
    form.parse(req, (err, fields, files) => {


        let name = fields.patient_name;
        let information = fields.patient_information;

        console.log(name, information);
    });
    next();
#2

Is this middleware related to Express?

#3

Yes thx