Where do I see all of my threads?
Thanks
Click your avatar icon (top right corner), click your user name in the menu, click summary in the sub-menu.
The Stats in Summary show you total numner of topic created, click that to see a list of those topics.
Wow, that’s a horrible design…
You used to be able to get to your Threads much easier…
g,p (consecutive, not simultaneous) takes you directly to the “recent activity” tab on your profile. You can also access the “Summary” tab from there, as explained above.
You can also reach your profile by double-clicking your avatar anywhere on the forum - posts, topic lists, etc.
Cool shortcut keystroke!