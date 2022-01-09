Using Visual Studio Community version, I have code that requires using the GeoPoint class. After doing some search online I found that it is likely that this class is part of the Microsoft Windows.Devices.Geolocation namespace.

I have restrictions on my work computer. And these restrictions are preventing me from conducting a solution I found online which is to use a more current .NET framework which includes this missing class. I downloaded and tried installing the following files, but I did not have the system privledges to do so.



Instead, I am going to have to use visual studio IDE to import a .nupkg file as a nuget package. The question I have is: Where do I find the right .nupkg file that will have the proper GeoPoint class?