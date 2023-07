I want to study the source code of the Microsoft Edge extension Empty New Tab Page which I have already installed on top of Windows 11 Home.

I went to:

C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application\114.0.1823.67\Extensions

and also to:

C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Edge\User Data there is no folder named “Extensions”.

But I didn’t find anything.

I have also tried to run a search on the local disc (C) but got no result.

Where are Edge extension file trees are located?