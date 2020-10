WHERE clause ON DUPLICATE KEY

Hi I’m trying to execute an INSERT AND UPDATE ON DUPLICATE KEY just for a specific user ID, my primary key is privacy_id so far I’ve tried:

INSERT INTO privacy (privacy_id, user_id, privacy_ref, privacy_value) VALUES (:privacyID, :userID, :privacyRef, :privacyValue) ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE privacy_value = :newPrivacyValue WHERE user_id = :storedUserID

But searching online I’ve discovere it is not possible to use WHE clause with ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE is there another way to achieve it? Many thanks