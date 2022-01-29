Where can I practice my HTML, CSS, and JavaScript?

I know this may be a bit of a hackneyed topic, but still. I need help as a newbie. What are some really useful courses that are worth the money spent?
I started with https://www.w3schools.com, which is a good way to start. Their code may be somewhat outdated, but as a starting point it is good enough.
Or you can use https://www.freecodecamp.org courses. Their forum are utmost helpful to beginners.
You can go with these courses:
HTML CSS JavaScript course for Web Developers by Coursera
Real-world websites with HTML and CSS by Udemy
Basics of Web Development by Coursera
LinkedIn Learning for HTML and CSS free tutorials by Lynda
Full-stack Web Developer Course by Udemy
Responsive website development and design specialization by University of London
