Where can I get the best IT Solution and Service in Nepal?

People often wonder about our name… What does Analogue mean? Why Analogue? Why did you go for this name for your company? Does it have any meaning?

Well actually Yes… Yes, we do…

Analogue comes from the ancient greek word Analogos which means using signals or information represented by a continuously variable physical quantity. The word can refer to something that is analogous (as in an analog organ), but it is most often used to distinguish analog electronics from digital electronics like an analog computer or an analog clock.

It all started when a young boy decided he wants to achieve great things in life. Make a huge contribution to the IT world that can reshape the business for those who think and dream. While aiming for the star, he knew his time would come soon. He looked at his Analog watch and thought… Maybe I can give my customer with an Ultimate Experience naming his dream company Analogue.

Like our name, our ambition is to visualize your business with an interior analogue to an exterior world.

With this vision, Analogue Incorporate plans to bring you astonishing services in different business sectors. From Men’s Luxury fashion to Branding your company, software development to eCommerce service, we Analogue have a variety of projects under our wings providing our nation one stop solution with ambition to shape the future for the coming generation.

Our Projects -

NobleMale - We do Men’s right

Analogue Mall - Innovate your world

UncleWebs

ScholarKeys

EdenEx

Hoppers Pass - Exploring made easy

Do you have a Idea? Collaborate with us and watch your business grow like a Bamboo.

Who We Are

A group of experienced, young and professional people in the world of web and mobile technology, Analogue Inc. is an energetic startup software company engaged in application development software, web development, SAP related solutions, digital marketing, computers and overall branding and technology solutions.

Why choose Analogue Inc.

We have a right blend of award-winning designers, expert web developers and certified digital marketers which make us a unique one-stop solution for hundreds of our clients, spread across the country.

Our Mission

With a sole purpose to improvise efficiency by setting up right systems in place using latest tools and technology to make things easy & benefit the end user, Analogue Inc. is excelling to empower business through technologies to help you stay ahead of times.

Our primary goal is to provide solutions that execute beautifully and live up to the customers’ expectations. We are ready to provide every possible services that you may require to grow your business.

From a simple graphics to the marketing campaign which can skyrocket businesses, we are always committed to provide top-notch services for our clients. Quality has always been our top most priority over quantity. That is why our team always work hard to bring best services for you.

Branding & Marketing

Whether you’re a startup or an established name, you can only create impact with a strong virtual presence. From developing a corporate or e-commerce site to creating enterprise and mobile application, Analogue | Branding & Marketing Solution can provide customized solutions that are as unique as your business. Specializing.

IT Solution

Make yourself future-proof. Maximum value to our customers in terms of speedy development, excellent quality and on time delivery

E-Commerce

Our all new service allows up and coming ecommerce websites to start their online business hassle-free. The process is simplified, from setup up to launch, without any programming knowledge!

Computers & Hardware

Challenging to imagine life looking at the rate in which newer technology is being introduced in the market every other day right? Get quality office hardware ranging from desktop, mouse, keyboard, speakers, headsets. network attached storage, firewall, anti-virus and other software licenses and accessories.

Security & Surveillance

Analogue | Surveillance is committed to providing state of the art solutions in network security and connectivity, cloud based Intelligent surveillance systems and much more. We offer wide range of video surveillance system, CCTV Camera, DVR, NVR, IP Surveillance, biometrics and RFID access and make sure nothing interrupts your sound sleep.

Analogue Press

We offer a professional printing for any application you desire. We print all kinds of post card, wedding card, posters, visiting cards, brochure, leaflet, flyer and banners of different sizes. We have the best equipment for printing best quality prints. With the use of digitalized feature, we are able to reduce the cost of mass production of prints.