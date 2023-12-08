Where can I get a script or software to generate a Google Adsense ban on a website?

Guys, I have a website monetized on adsense that I live with what I earn through it. Unfortunately, there is a competitor who has been copying my ads and damaging my website immensely. I tried to talk to him, asking him to stop, but there was no resolution. So I need to act, is there any program, software or system that generates automatic clicks on his Google Adsense ads? Or is there any program or system that generates robot traffic and low quality for his website? Because with that I’m sure his account would be deactivated and the problem would be resolved.