Where can i find this landing page when the form is submitted?

Thanks Paul… but as we know nowadays there is rarely an action in a form it most times left off and the submit button usually takes it to one of the onClick or id in the submit lineup.Gone are the days when action=“myfile.php which is so easy to find… no more…I have studied chrome tools and there is no indication of where it goes from there for processing… I was surprised on a fullblown search of the entire code none of the id w/o quotes showed up… The form is identified as form id=” idx-register" and inline with the submit button is id="idx-do-register: but none of those show up in a thorough search… There must be some way to track it down… maybe a php backtrace would help… but not sure it would work here … Is there such a thing as a js backtrace… LOL

My experience is that with no action it rarely defaults to same page its on due to stuff like return false: and other stuff… It has to go to a new page since on submit it immediate sends an email and a text to you with a code then slides open a box on the form for you to insert the 4 digit pin they sent you. I can see all that in the code… success with pin and etc… but still not showing me the processing code… guess i will have to keep searching the code to find it… but now adays it jumps all over the place and nearly impossible to follow the code more than a few steps…