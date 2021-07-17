Where can i find this landing page when the form is submitted?

<div class="idx-default-login-positioner">

    <div class="idx-default-login-wrapper" id="IdxRegister">

        <span class="idx-form-close"><a>&times;</a></span>

        <div class="idx-default-login-header"><h2>Register</h2></div>

        <div class="idx-reg-form-response"></div>

        <div class="idx-default-login-form-wrapper">

            <form id="idx-register">

                <div class="idx-default-form-field"><input class="idx-login-field" type="text" id="form-firstname" placeholder="First Name" value="Sandy" required /></div>

                <div class="idx-default-form-field"><input class="idx-login-field" type="text" id="form-lastname" placeholder="Last Name" value="Mouse" required /></div>


                <input type="hidden" id="form-reason" value="{reason}" />

                <input type="hidden" id="form-target" value="{target}" />

                <div class="idx-default-form-field"><button type="submit" id="idx-do-register" class="idx-default-login-button">Register</button></div>

On this form the Register submit button in last line is called “Register” and it had a form with the id=“idx-register”
I assume when clicked the form will be submitted to where ever it says at “idx-register”

Does anyone know how to find the landing place so I can find out what exactly is happening to this form on submit… I have searched the entire hard drive for the term “idx-register” with not luck… is there another way to skin this turkey?
I have also searched the entire program for “idx-do-register” which is where I think all the action is happening…
I am guessing since the form has an id=idx-register" does that mean it goes to a function idx-register for the action" I have searched for anything like idx-register and it only finds it in the form.

<form id="idx-register">

Thank you.

There can be an event attached to all form elements or all submit buttons on the page, not just to specific ids or classes. You would need to look at the javascript for the page to see if there’s any such general selectors.

There is a hidden id=“form-target” field that looks like it is getting its value through a template tag, e.g. the {target}. Looking at this value in the browser may tell you where the form will be submitted to.

I suggest you search the code, including any linked JavaScript (.js) files, for “action” (without quotation marks).

Using your browser’s developer tools should enable you to work out what happens after the submit button is clicked.

Does it land back at the page itself?

“If action is set to "" or if the action attribute is missing, the form submits to itself. That is, if your script is index.php , your form submits to index.php .”

When there is no action the form defaults to sending the form to the same page that its on.

However, scripting can overrule that, and submit the page to somewhere else instead. The scripting code attached to the submit event of the form would need to be investigated to determine what occurs there.