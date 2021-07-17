Where can i find this landing page when the form is submitted?

<div class="idx-default-login-positioner"> <div class="idx-default-login-wrapper" id="IdxRegister"> <span class="idx-form-close"><a>×</a></span> <div class="idx-default-login-header"><h2>Register</h2></div> <div class="idx-reg-form-response"></div> <div class="idx-default-login-form-wrapper"> <form id="idx-register"> <div class="idx-default-form-field"><input class="idx-login-field" type="text" id="form-firstname" placeholder="First Name" value="Sandy" required /></div> <div class="idx-default-form-field"><input class="idx-login-field" type="text" id="form-lastname" placeholder="Last Name" value="Mouse" required /></div> <input type="hidden" id="form-reason" value="{reason}" /> <input type="hidden" id="form-target" value="{target}" /> <div class="idx-default-form-field"><button type="submit" id="idx-do-register" class="idx-default-login-button">Register</button></div>

On this form the Register submit button in last line is called “Register” and it had a form with the id=“idx-register”

I assume when clicked the form will be submitted to where ever it says at “idx-register”

Does anyone know how to find the landing place so I can find out what exactly is happening to this form on submit… I have searched the entire hard drive for the term “idx-register” with not luck… is there another way to skin this turkey?

I have also searched the entire program for “idx-do-register” which is where I think all the action is happening…

I am guessing since the form has an id=idx-register" does that mean it goes to a function idx-register for the action" I have searched for anything like idx-register and it only finds it in the form.

<form id="idx-register">

Thank you.