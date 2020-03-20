Where are the code archives?

It seems as if all the code archives have been moved…
Is there a general link that points to it or do I have to post a “where’s the archive for bookNameGoesHere” topic every time I read a book?
Hi,
They are normally available in the spbooks repo on GitHub.
Thank you.
