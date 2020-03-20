Where are the code archives?

#1

It seems as if all the code archives have been moved…

Is there a general link that points to it or do I have to post a “where’s the archive for bookNameGoesHere” topic every time I read a book?

#2

Hi,

They are normally available in the spbooks repo on GitHub.

#3

Thank you.

#4

