When's the last time you went to a blog site intentionally?

While I was working in a company that was starting to use a lot of Microsoft stuff (we’d avoided it quite successfully for many years) I did spend a lot of time looking around various Microsoft blogs, and also the “Channel 9” MS video site. The latter in particular was fascinating as they did interviews and took tours around various parts of the MS office, and more so when they were directly related to technology we were starting to use.
The blog sites were interesting for many reasons - Larry Osterman for example was very “old school” MS and provided an interesting bit of history. As well as that, it was an opportunity to ask MS staff some questions that I’d never have been able to do so via proper channels as proper channels always resulted in being sent a link to a web page I’d invariably seen before.
On checking them more recently it seems that both have been removed sufficiently long ago that they’ve gone past “not being updated” to “not being hosted”.