Maybe I’m jaded.

Maybe I’m just out of touch.

But I have never gone to a blog site intentionally. I don’t browse them, I don’t go looking through them for new tips or tricks…

They’ve been ‘SEO tools’ (Read: Garbage grounds) for so long, that they’ve lost any and all relevance or authority to me. Do people even still use them for anything else?

When’s the last time you went to a blog site intentionally, and/or would you recommend any to other people?