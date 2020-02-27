When website texts changed to gray, and why it happened?

I’m not any teenager any more, so for me most of texts on most of websites are quite hard to read, and that’s being more and more difficult by year. My vision is good, but light-gray text on light-gray background is too much.

Because nobody seems to be willing to give REAL answer to question “how to make text darker/black”, in Brave browser, based on Google Chrome I’m using APP named Darken Text, and in many cases it really help. It darkens all texts inside <p> tags.

This whole “graying” start about same time when statistics start to show that more and more elder people are using Internet, so in my opinion there was reason for biggest browser providers to change visibility, and that reason was and is “we don’t want you to see everything that happend in today’s world”.

Say whatever you want, but I can’t “see” ANY other reason. How about you ?