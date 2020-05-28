When username changes on table register get only last username in mysql

Hi all,

This is my table tbl_register on MySQL database

+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+ | sDateTime | sRegisterAccount | sNewRegisterAccount | sID | +---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+ | 2019-11-27 18:52:00 | 116019 | NULL | 1 | | 2017-08-05 14:01:00 | 030270 | 116019 | 2 | | 2020-04-01 14:36:00 | 542116 | NULL | 3 | | 2018-10-30 18:36:00 | 000647 | 542116 | 4 | | 2019-03-07 14:19:00 | 115286 | NULL | 5 | | 2020-02-17 23:16:00 | 170134 | NULL | 6 | +---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+

On this table tbl_register are also recorded any username changes in the column sNewRegisterAccount

e.g.

+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+ | sDateTime | sRegisterAccount | sNewRegisterAccount | sID | +---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+ | 2020-04-01 14:36:00 | 542116 | NULL | 3 | | 2018-10-30 18:36:00 | 000647 | 542116 | 4 | +---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+

in the column sRegisterAccount the old account value 000647

in the column sNewRegisterAccount the new account value 542116

I need get only last value of sNewRegisterAccount as return

+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+ | sDateTime | sRegisterAccount | sNewRegisterAccount | sID | +---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+ | 2019-11-27 18:52:00 | 116019 | NULL | 1 | | 2020-04-01 14:36:00 | 542116 | NULL | 3 | | 2019-03-07 14:19:00 | 115286 | NULL | 5 | | 2020-02-17 23:16:00 | 170134 | NULL | 6 | +---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+

I’ve tried without success this query

mysql> SELECT A.* FROM `tbl_register` A INNER JOIN ( SELECT sRegisterAccount, MAX(sDateTime) LastDatetimeForNode FROM `tbl_register` GROUP BY sRegisterAccount ) B ON A.sRegisterAccount = B.sRegisterAccount AND A.sDateTime = B.LastDatetimeForNode; +---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+ | sDateTime | sRegisterAccount | sNewRegisterAccount | sID | +---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+ | 2019-11-27 18:52:00 | 116019 | NULL | 1 | | 2017-08-05 14:01:00 | 030270 | 116019 | 2 | | 2020-04-01 14:36:00 | 542116 | NULL | 3 | | 2018-10-30 18:36:00 | 000647 | 542116 | 4 | | 2019-03-07 14:19:00 | 115286 | NULL | 5 | | 2020-02-17 23:16:00 | 170134 | NULL | 6 | +---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+ 6 rows in set

what am I doing wrong?

please, can you help me?

expected results

+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+ | sDateTime | sRegisterAccount | sNewRegisterAccount | sID | +---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+ | 2019-11-27 18:52:00 | 116019 | NULL | 1 | | 2020-04-01 14:36:00 | 542116 | NULL | 3 | | 2019-03-07 14:19:00 | 115286 | NULL | 5 | | 2020-02-17 23:16:00 | 170134 | NULL | 6 | +---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+

structure table tbl_register below