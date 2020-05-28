When username changes on table register get only last username in mysql

Hi all,
This is my table
tbl_register on MySQL database
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
| sDateTime | sRegisterAccount | sNewRegisterAccount | sID |
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
| 2019-11-27 18:52:00 | 116019 | NULL | 1 |
| 2017-08-05 14:01:00 | 030270 | 116019 | 2 |
| 2020-04-01 14:36:00 | 542116 | NULL | 3 |
| 2018-10-30 18:36:00 | 000647 | 542116 | 4 |
| 2019-03-07 14:19:00 | 115286 | NULL | 5 |
| 2020-02-17 23:16:00 | 170134 | NULL | 6 |
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
On this table
tbl_register are also recorded any username changes in the column
sNewRegisterAccount
e.g.
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
| sDateTime | sRegisterAccount | sNewRegisterAccount | sID |
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
| 2020-04-01 14:36:00 | 542116 | NULL | 3 |
| 2018-10-30 18:36:00 | 000647 | 542116 | 4 |
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
in the column
sRegisterAccount the old account value
000647
in the column
sNewRegisterAccount the new account value
542116
I need get only last value of
sNewRegisterAccount as return
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
| sDateTime | sRegisterAccount | sNewRegisterAccount | sID |
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
| 2019-11-27 18:52:00 | 116019 | NULL | 1 |
| 2020-04-01 14:36:00 | 542116 | NULL | 3 |
| 2019-03-07 14:19:00 | 115286 | NULL | 5 |
| 2020-02-17 23:16:00 | 170134 | NULL | 6 |
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
I’ve tried without success this query
mysql> SELECT
A.*
FROM
`tbl_register` A
INNER JOIN (
SELECT
sRegisterAccount,
MAX(sDateTime) LastDatetimeForNode
FROM
`tbl_register`
GROUP BY
sRegisterAccount
) B ON A.sRegisterAccount = B.sRegisterAccount
AND A.sDateTime = B.LastDatetimeForNode;
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
| sDateTime | sRegisterAccount | sNewRegisterAccount | sID |
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
| 2019-11-27 18:52:00 | 116019 | NULL | 1 |
| 2017-08-05 14:01:00 | 030270 | 116019 | 2 |
| 2020-04-01 14:36:00 | 542116 | NULL | 3 |
| 2018-10-30 18:36:00 | 000647 | 542116 | 4 |
| 2019-03-07 14:19:00 | 115286 | NULL | 5 |
| 2020-02-17 23:16:00 | 170134 | NULL | 6 |
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
6 rows in set
what am I doing wrong?
please, can you help me?
expected results
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
| sDateTime | sRegisterAccount | sNewRegisterAccount | sID |
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
| 2019-11-27 18:52:00 | 116019 | NULL | 1 |
| 2020-04-01 14:36:00 | 542116 | NULL | 3 |
| 2019-03-07 14:19:00 | 115286 | NULL | 5 |
| 2020-02-17 23:16:00 | 170134 | NULL | 6 |
+---------------------+------------------+---------------------+-----+
structure table
tbl_register below
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `tbl_register`;
CREATE TABLE `tbl_register` (
`sDateTime` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
`sRegisterAccount` varchar(255) CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci DEFAULT NULL,
`sNewRegisterAccount` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
`sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
PRIMARY KEY (`sID`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8;
-- ----------------------------
-- Records of tbl_register
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `tbl_register` VALUES ('2019-11-27 18:52:00', '116019', null, '1');
INSERT INTO `tbl_register` VALUES ('2017-08-05 14:01:00', '030270', '116019', '2');
INSERT INTO `tbl_register` VALUES ('2020-04-01 14:36:00', '542116', null, '3');
INSERT INTO `tbl_register` VALUES ('2018-10-30 18:36:00', '000647', '542116', '4');
INSERT INTO `tbl_register` VALUES ('2019-03-07 14:19:00', '115286', null, '5');
INSERT INTO `tbl_register` VALUES ('2020-02-17 23:16:00', '170134', null, '6');